Lawmakers react to Minnesota state senator’s assassination

(ABC 6 News) – Political leaders have expressed sympathy and hope for justice after the fatal shooting of Minnesota Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband June 14.

President Donald Trump gave the following statement:

“I have been briefed on the terrible shooting that took place in Minnesota, which appears to be a targeted attack against State Lawmakers. Our Attorney General, Pam Bondi, and the FBI, are investigating the situation, and they will be prosecuting anyone involved to the fullest extent of the law. Such horrific violence will not be tolerated in the United States of America. God Bless the great people of Minnesota, a truly great place!”

Former president Joe Biden added:

“This heinous attack motivated by politics should never happen in America. We must give hate and extremism no safe harbor and we must all unite against political violence as a nation. Jill and I are sending strength to everyone affected by this senseless tragedy during an unimaginable time.”

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and U.S. Representative Tom Emmer (R-MN) released the following joint statement from the entire Minnesota Delegation, including Senator Tina Smith (D-MN) and Representatives Brad Finstad (R-MN), Angie Craig (D-MN), Kelly Morrison (D-MN), Betty McCollum (D-MN), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Michelle Fischbach (R-MN), and Pete Stauber (R-MN):

“Today we speak with one voice to express our outrage, grief, and condemnation of this horrible attack on public servants. There is no place in our democracy for politically-motivated violence. We are praying for John and Yvette’s recovery and we grieve the loss of Melissa and Mark with their family, colleagues, and Minnesotans across the state. We are grateful for law enforcement’s swift response to the situation and continued efforts.”

Governor Tim Walz sent a message on X stating he had activated the State Emergency Operations Center and that law enforcement in Champlin and Brooklyn Park would have the “full resources of the State of Minnesota behind them.”

He made the following remarks:

Rochester representative Carla Nelson said: “Like so many of you, I’m heartbroken by the attacks on Senator Hoffman and Speaker Emerita Hortman early this morning. It is an unimaginable tragedy, and it is hard to put into words the sadness we’re all feeling right now. I’ve served with them both for many years; they’re incredibly kind and thoughtful, and deeply committed to public service.

“I’m grateful for the local law enforcement officers who reached out this morning to make sure my family and I are safe, and so thankful for law enforcement around the state for their swift response and everything they do to protect our communities.

“Please keep the family of Speaker Emerita Hortman in your prayers, and please continue to pray for Senator Hoffman and his wife Yvette’s recovery.”

Speaker Lisa Demuth gave the following statement:

“I am horrified by the evil attack that took place overnight, and heartbroken beyond words by the loss of Speaker-Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark. With the law enforcement response ongoing and details still emerging, I will simply ask all Minnesotans to please lift up in prayer the victims of this horrific attack, as well as the law enforcement personnel still working to apprehend the perpetrator.”