Law enforcement, citizens honored at Olmsted Co. Sheriff’s Office award ceremony

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office holds it biannual award ceremony honoring law enforcement & civilians for heroic actions

(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Dept. held its biannual award ceremony Thurs. night and several law enforcement officers and citizens were honored in from of the office and their families.

Taking center stage were stories like that from Corp. Justin Dombrovski and Det. Deputy Conner Forrest, who saved the life of a potential overdose victim.

“I’ve had situations like that before so it’s just another day on the job unfortunately,” said Corp. Dombrovski. “It feels good to know that my fellow deputy detention staff are recognizing me for things that I’ve done inside there and I’m greatly appreciative of it.”

In total, six new deputies received their badges, along with six existing members and two civilians receiving honors.

Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson says it makes it extra special when law enforcement members are recognized in front of their families. The best part, he says, is having them be the ones who get to pin their loved ones on nights like these.

The sheriff’s office holds its next awards ceremony in Oct.