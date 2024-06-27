Late nights at the Zollman Zoo

Late Night at the Zoo

(ABC 6 News) – You’re in luck if you need help getting to Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo in Byron, Minnesota before they close. Today was the first of their extended hours days this summer. The zoo was open through 7:00 p.m., showcasing its animals and wildlife a full three hours past its standard closing time.

The late hours allow families with working parents to visit. They also offer guests a chance to see the animals in cooler temperatures. Some animals, like the porcupine, may also be more active in the later hours.

The zoo always wants to ensure kids have the best learning opportunity.

“It’s fun being able to help the animals and then all the kids come out asking great questions being able to be educational advocates for them. To tell them about nature and wildlife is a really great part of the job,” says Zollman Zoo Naturalist Jaide Ryks.

The park will be open late again on July 11 and August 1.