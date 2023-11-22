Kitchen fire in southeast Rochester home, no injured

(ABC 6 News) – At 6:10 p.m. on Nov. 21, 2023, a fire broke out in the kitchen of a southeast Rochester home.

When Rochester Fire Department arrived on scene, the family had already evacuated the single-story home as flames raged in the kitchen.

RFD crewed noted heavy smoke upon entry, but quickly put out the fire.

The flames contained itself to the kitchen, damaging a stovetop, refrigerator and cabinets

There was extensive smoke damage throughout the first floor and basement sustained water damage from the extinguishment.

RFD did not disclose an estimated damage cost.

No injuries were reported at the scene.

Mayo Clinic Ambulance, Rochester Police, Rochester Public Utilities and Minnesota Energy assisted on the scene.

RFD does not that because the family discovered the fire quickly, they were able to evacuate safely, preventing personal harm.