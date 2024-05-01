Kellogg Middle School kicks off bike group

ABC 6 NEWS — One group of middle school students are getting a chance to get out and ride, thanks to a local biking group.

Today, We Bike Rochester will be starting a seven-week after-school biking program at Kellogg Middle School in Rochester, MN.

The program is aimed at teaching students skills and safety tips from members of the community who are passionate about biking.

At the end of the program, students will not only receive a refurbished bike, but also a helmet, safety vest, bicycle u-lock, and a bicycle air pump.