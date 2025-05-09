Kasson-Mantorville Elementary School named 2024-25 PLTW Distinguished School

(ABC 6 News) – Kasson-Mantorville Elementary School has been named a 2024-25 Project Lead The Way, or PLTW Distinguished School. The honor recognizes select schools from across the U.S. that provide transformative learning experiences for students with PLTW Launch. This is an elementary STEM curriculum.

To be eligible for the recognition, K-M Elementary had to have more than 75% of the student body participating in the program. Additionally, the schools must offer at least one PLTW Launch module at each grade level.

“The PLTW curriculum gives our students hands-on experiences solving real-world problems.,” explains Director of Teaching & Learning, Ashley Kaplan.

“Our incredible PLTW teachers help STEM come to life and get our elementary students excited about continuing their STEM learning as they continue into middle and high school.”

“We are proud to honor Kasson-Mantorville Elementary School for their commitment to providing students with exceptional educational experiences through PLTW programs,” said Dr. David Dimmett, PLTW President and CEO. “This achievement celebrates their dedication to student achievement and their focus on empowering students with the knowledge and skills necessary for success in school and a wide range of post-secondary opportunities.”