Jury receives case of former political donor, strategist accused of sex trafficking

(KSTP) – After two weeks of testimony, the federal sex trafficking case of Anton “Tony” Lazzaro is now in the hands of the jury.

Just before 12:30 p.m. Friday, Judge Patrick Schiltz sent the group of 12 to deliberate. He dismissed four individuals from the pool who were identified as alternates.

Lazzaro, a former Republican donor and strategist, is charged with sex trafficking of minors. Prosecutors say he used his wealth and political status to lure minor girls to his luxury condo, where he offered them cash in exchange for sex.

During his own testimony, the 32-year-old admitted to having sex with five minor girls identified as victims in the indictment, but denied paying them for sex.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Melinda Willaims gave the government’s closing argument Friday morning. Williams told the jurors that despite his wealth and privilege, the defendant wanted more and came up with a plan to have sex with minor girls.

“The guy who seemed to have it all was actually a predator and these girls were his prey,” she said.

Williams argument focused around a theme that she came back to repeatedly: this for that.

“Each victim told you unequivocally they only had sex with the defendant for one reason: the money,” Williams said. “Without the money, none of this would have happened.”

During her nearly hour-long presentation, Williams showed the jury photos of the minor girls, along with other exhibits that were featured prominently throughout the trial.

Some of that evidence was obtained just this week. On Tuesday night, prosecutors say Lazzaro’s former business associate came forward with photos and videos of the minor girls, along with screenshots of conversations between him and Lazzaro.

Williams, the prosecutor, pointed to those text message multiple times, referencing Lazzaro’s use of the phrase “breaking them in.” At times, Lazzaro appeared visibly upset, shaking his head and mumbling to his attorneys.

Lazzaro’s attorney Daniel Gerdts offered the defense’s closing argument. Gerdts told the jurors that what Lazzaro did was not sex trafficking. “Did we see a bunch of people, including teenagers, exercising bad judgment? Or were they the victims of sex trafficking? That’s what it boils down to,” Gerdts said

