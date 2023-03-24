Junkin’ Market Days kicks off in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – You know the old saying, one man’s trash is another man’s treasure.

Friday, people lined up at Graham arena for Junkin’ Market Days. The event, is an indoor market featuring local vendors as well as vendors from several different states.

At the market, you can purchase boutique clothes, jewelry, home decor, furniture, candles, gourmet foods, and lots more!!

Event organizer, Carrie Bamsey says these events are vital for some small business owners after the trials they’ve faced the last few years.

“Small businesses really struggled with COVID. So this is a way to support small businesses so we really need the Rochester community to come out and support these makers,” Bamsey explained.



Bamsey says there is something for everyone here from coffee cups, out door accessories and even gourmet baked goods.

Junkin' Market Days will also be open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are 5 dollars and you can also get free admission when you visit the Junkin' Market Days Facebook page.