Jodi Huisentrut Docuseries to be released in July

(ABC 6 News) – ABC News Studios for Hulu and Committee Films are releasing “Her Last Broadcast: The Abduction of Jodi Huisentruit” on July 15, 2025.

The docuseries is described as a “three-part docuseries, cameras exclusively embed with the case’s law enforcement and follow along as the lead detective chases the truth, resulting in the identification of new persons of interest in Jodi’s disappearance.”

In press for the series, it has been revealed this “follows a major break that reenergized the case, sparked by a 2022 “20/20″ episode [Gone at Dawn], which led to a tip from one of Jodi’s close friends.”

It also promises “EXCLUSIVE ACCESS to NEW LEADS in the case by the Mason City Police Department“.

June 27 of 2025 will mark the 30-year mark since the morning show anchor disappeared from her Mason City apartment.