Iowa Senators to vote on paid family leave bill

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Iowa parents who are state employees are waiting to see if they will receive paid time off.

If the new bill passes, state employees who are soon to be parents by adoption or birth will receive four weeks of paid leave, and one week if their spouse or partner does.

Gov. Kim Reynolds who introduced the bill this year has already passed the House but has yet to pass in the senate.

Iowa is one of nine states that does not guarantee paid family leave.