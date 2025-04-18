Iowa Secretary of Agriculture says state is trying to recoup losses from Pure Prairie Poultry

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6) — Months after the Charles City based chicken processing plant, Pure Prairie Poultry, closed its doors, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig says the state will continue to work to get the money they are owed.

Just days before the closure, a bankruptcy filing with 937 creditors had been dismissed.

The plant closed its doors at the beginning of October 2024, laying off employees and leaving millions of chickens at their partner barns, without food.

Days after the plants closure, the state of Iowa took emergency custody of the 1.3 million birds in barns across the state of Iowa, providing food for them while the state worked to find a buyer for the chickens.

Weeks later, the state depopulated all of the chickens, after being unable to find a buyer.

The entire situation reportedly cost Iowa taxpayers over $2.3 million, which is money Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig said the state intends to get back.

“We did the right thing, it’s just that the taxpayers of Iowa had to pay for that, and we’ll pursue any way that we can to restore those funds,” Naig said.

According to a report filed by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, some of the company’s creditors blocked the state from reaching a sale.

In court documents, the company’s creditors “respectfully disagree” with IDALS’ report stating that various creditors impeded attempts to sell the birds.

“Specifically, referencing one particular transaction that was explored as a solution, IDALS asserts that it had a potential sale price of $0.50 per bird, for poultry that otherwise sells for more than $5.00 per pound. In so doing, IDALS omits at least three things: (a) the Buyer would have received a windfall of thousands of dollars, (b) to offset that windfall, the Buyer was asked to donate a portion of its proceeds to the community and declined to do so, and (c) that the growers and feed suppliers would have to waive all recovery of their thousands of advanced work and expenses invested into these birds.”

The filing also alleges that IDALS could have operated Pure Prairie Poultry’s Charles City plant to process the birds, then sell or donate the meat to food pantries, rather than attempt to sell the birds to another manufacturer.