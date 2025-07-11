BCA investigating officer-involved shooting at Cub Foods in St. Paul’s Payne-Phalen neighborhood

(KSTP) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating an officer-involved shooting near the Cub Foods in St. Paul’s Payne-Phalen neighborhood.

St. Paul police say no officers were injured and will give a press conference at 5:15 p.m. Check back to watch a live stream.

The shooting occurred near Maryland Avenue East and Clarence Street.

Witnesses tell KSTP they heard gunshots and saw people running from the store.

A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer captured a large law enforcement presence and crime scene tape nearby.

CHOPPER 5 captured a law enforcement presence and a Bearcat outside the store.

KSTP has a crew on scene and will update this article when updates become available.