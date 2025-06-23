Increasing clouds into Monday w/ storm chances

It will be another quiet evening across Southeastern Minnesota and Northern Minnesota, thanks to high pressure ridging to our southeast. A cold front pushes through Monday, cooling our temperatures, and increasing the chances for showers & storms across the region.

The Heat Advisory and Extreme Heat Warning in effect for our area expires at 9:00 PM tonight. Temperatures will remain in the 80F’s through the evening, dropping into the mid 70F’s during the overnight hours. Dew points will remain in very muggy territory, in the upper 60F’s to lower 70F’s as well. Skies will be clear during the evening, with increasing cloud cover overnight.

Winds will remain breezy through the overnight hours, between 15 to 25 mph, gusting up to 35 mph during the evening. It will be slightly less breezy going into Monday, with southwesterly winds between 5 to 15 mph, gusting up to 25 mph at times.

Temperatures during the Monday morning commute will be in the mid-upper 70F’s. Clouds will be increasing as a cold front approaches from the northwest. By mid-morning, this cold front will begin tracking through the region from the northwest. This will result in cooler high temperatures further northwest, and warmer high temperatures further southeast.

In general, high temperatures will be in the upper 70F’s along and north of US Hwy 14, and low-mid 80F’s for the rest of viewing area.

As the cold front tracks through, shower and thunderstorm development will be possible, especially south of I-90 and east of I-35. There will be enough instability for some storms to potentially become severe, especially across the southern and eastern portions of the viewing area.

The Storm Prediction Center has portions of Southeastern Minnesota and Northern Iowa under a Slight Risk (level 2 out of 5) for severe storms. Damaging winds are the primary threat with any storms that manage to develop, and become severe.

Not everyone will see rain, with storms being confined to a narrow region along the cold front. This cold front will stall out across Northern Iowa Monday evening, resulting in continued storm chances south of the Minnesota/Iowa border through the evening hours.

Behind the cold front, dew point temperatures drop off significantly, down into the upper 50F’s by late Monday evening, giving us a break from the tropical humidity.