I-90 Austin traffic changes begin May 28

(ABC 6 News) – On May 28, Interstate 90 motorists in Austin will experience changes in traffic changes when crews begin work on the westbound Cedar River and 6th Street bridges.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, westbound I-90 traffic will be moved into the eastbound lanes. There, vehicles will travel in single lanes in both directions adjacent to each other.

Traffic ramps affected by this change are:

Fourth Street Northwest: Westbound off-ramp (Exit 178A) and on-ramp are closed and detoured; eastbound ramps are open at this time but will eventually close. Detour for westbound off- and on-ramps are the next exit (Exit 177) at Highway 218 north/14 th Street Northwest.

Westbound off-ramp (Exit 178A) and on-ramp are closed and detoured; eastbound ramps are open at this time but will eventually close. Sixth Street Northeast: Westbound off-ramp is open (Exit 178B); westbound on-ramp is closed and detoured; eastbound ramps are open. Detour for westbound on-ramp is to travel eastbound on I-90, exit at Exit 179 (11 th Drive NE), cross over and return to westbound I-90

Westbound off-ramp is open (Exit 178B); westbound on-ramp is closed and detoured; eastbound ramps are open.

Other interchanges through Austin and their status: