How to deal with summertime pests

(ABC 6 News) – With the warmer weather, comes enjoying the sun, swinging in the pool, going for walks, and of course, bugs.

These irritating pests can sometimes out do themselves, and no one knows this better than ABC 6 Morning Anchor Axel Gumbel.

“We walked around the house to find our motem that is attached to the siding, and he opened it up and he was quite surprised what he found a relatively small wasp hive that they had started building, and it was attached to one of our fiber lines that bring in our internet service.” says Axel, after his internet was out for two weeks.

“Even the tech couldn’t believe what he saw, he went straight to his truck and got his phone because he has to document that because he had never seen wasps going to town on fiber glass wires, I mean those are hard.”

Fortunately, Axel, nor the technician, were stung, but this does highlight the resurgence of pest related issues typical to Minnesota and Iowa this time of year. Dr. Mohammed El Damir, Entomologist for Adam’s Pest Control, says these little critters have a way to get in places we don’t want them.

“They use anything, tiny holes, whether it’s around windows or underneath door, or up near to the roofline, and they love to use utility pipes and equipment or materials that go through the walls ” says Dr. El Damir.

This is why it is important to take preventative measures year-round to prevent the creepy crawlers from making a home out of yours, or in Axel’s case, his internet lines.

“You need to plug and seal their entry ways, so the first step is prevention, meaning you have to look for any entry point, tiny little holes and seal it properly.” says Dr. El Damir.

As for bugs like mosquitos, they tend to thrive in rainier weather and lay their eggs in standing water. We have a lot of rain falling across the area the next few days, which may lead to an uptick in the bug population. As for how to keep the mosquito population low in your backyard, Dr. El Damir has a few tips.

“If there are water standing around the house, make sure it’s a slope in a way that make the water not accumulate and that also helps a lot.”

If you find yourself dealing with wasps, flies, ants, etc., and the issue does not resolve itself or the measures you take do not help the situation, there are several pest control companies around the local area that are there to help.