How rain chances could impact Rochesterfest this week

(ABC 6 News) – It’s time to ignite your spark as people are excited to head to Soldiers’ Field for a week of fun Rochesterfest festivities like music, food, and community.

“We’ve been in Rochester for a long time, we look forward to it, seeing the whole community come together, all the different activities, the food stands, the parade, definitely a high point for the summer” says Amy Hugo and her daughter Cate Hugo.

But…it’s a bit tricky to ignite that spark, when the skies aren’t willing to cooperate.

So, what is the game plan with all the rain in the forecast this week? To find out, we asked Randy Stocker, director of Rochesterfest.

“I’m in contact with the national weather service, so if they say hey lightning is on the way or storms are on the way, we got something in place to make some announcements and get people out of here. We have a golf-cart brigade that will help people get to their car in an emergency.” says Randy Stocker.

What about rain but no thunder? Does that also mean activities are automatically put on hold? Thankfully for events like live music, no.

“If it’s just rain, we’re gonna move the bands under the big tent, we’re building a second stage on the east end of it, so that the bands will perform” says Stocker.

Overall, organizers hope the rain chances won’t keep people from heading out to celebrate this annual event.

“We kind of just accept what we get because we can’t always control it, and we live in Minnesota, and you know, they always say if you don’t like the weather wait 15 minutes it’ll change, and I think a lot of Minnesotans are like that, the rain isn’t going to stop them” says Amy.

For those who attend Rochesterfest-the goal is to keep the fun going-no matter what the weather conditions end up being.

“I hope the threat of rain doesn’t keep people away, okay, cause if they come down here, they are going to have fun, and we are going to make sure they have fun” says Randy.