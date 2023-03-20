How Channel One stretches your dollar to put a stop to hunger

(ABC 6 News) – ABC 6 News is a proud sponsor of our Feed the Need Campaign to put a stop to hunger in our region.

March is Minnesota Food Share Month which means non-perishable food and monetary donations help places like Channel One Regional Food Bank qualify for additional funding.

When you give $20, Channel One can get a lot for a family.

Milk and Eggs, Onions and Turkey, Oranges and Peanut Butter, and so much more! Every item counts.

“The Inflationary price of groceries are making it really hard for working families to afford their food,” Virginia Merritt, Executive Director of Channel One Regional Food Bank said.

Last Year, Channel One saw a 30% increase in shoppers attending the food shelf. The need is greater than ever before.

Channel One says there are over 45,000 people facing food insecurity in our region.

“We’re here for the community. We want people to get the nutrition they need,” Merritt said.

“Not everyone can give a gift, we love it when people can give a gift of their time,” Jessica Sund, Director of Development and Communications for Channel One Regional Food Bank said.

Another way you can help the food shelf is by volunteering.

“I love it when I see the community come together. Especially when I see a campaign as important as this,” Sund said.

If you’d like to donate to the Minnesota Food Share March Campaign for Channel One Regional Food Bank, visit HERE.