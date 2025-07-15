Hot, humid Tuesday with slight rain chance late night

Summer heat and humidity will be in place through Tuesday with well above average temperatures expected for the middle of July.

Temperatures will push into the upper 80s to near 90° by late afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. The humidity will be high as dew point temperatures will climb into the upper 60s to 70°.

There will be a breeze through much of the day with a south wind gusting up to 25 mph at times.

Clouds will increase and thicken by late evening Tuesday into the overnight as additional moisture surges into the area ahead of a cold front that will approach from the northwest. It may pop a shower or thunderstorm for some overnight, but most will likely stay dry until early Wednesday morning when rain will become more likely.

Tuesday night will be warm and muggy with temperatures dropping into the upper 60s by Wednesday morning. The wind will also become much lighter switching from the south to the southeast.