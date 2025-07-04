Hot, humid and breezy for 4th of July

Hot and humid weather is expected across the entire Weather First area for the 4th of July holiday.

The day will start with some clouds as a system passes east of the area in Wisconsin. Sunshine will eventually make its presence felt with temperatures expecting to climb to near or in the lower 90s by late afternoon as a high pressure ridge build over the Upper Midwest. This will shift the storm track north leaving the area dry.

The humidity will be high resulting in a heat index, or feels-like temperatures, around the middle-to-upper- 90s. There will be a breeze with a south wind gusting up to 25 mph at times.

The evening will remain quiet for any fireworks celebrations. Other than some clouds, it’ll be warm and muggy with temperatures around the low-to-mid- 80s by evening before dropping into the lower 70s by Saturday morning with increasing clouds.