Hoop Barn fire in Charles City

ABC 6 NEWS — The Charles City Fire Department responding late Wednesday night to a fire in a hoop barn on 220th Street.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, around 11:30 P.M. on Wednesday, June 19, the Charles City Fire Department responded to a fire in a hoop barn. The post said that when crews arrived, they found the barn, which was filled with hay bales, on fire.

“Immediately upon arrival the first crew attacked the front of the building to protect some of the equipment parked nearby,” the department said in the post. “Once the equipment was removed crews then started attacking the fire from the front and the rear of the structure, allowing the homeowner to remove numerous bales stored near by preventing the fire from spreading or causing additional loss of bales.”

The department said that the fire took about two and a half hours to put out. No injuries are being reported at this time.