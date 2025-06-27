Heavy rains has led to rises on area rivers with flooding likely into the weekend

The recent bouts of heavy rainfall has led water to runoff into area streams, creeks and rivers with some experiencing flooding heading into the weekend.

CEDAR RIVER

AUSTIN: A Flood Warning remains through through late Saturday night. The forecast as of Friday morning has the river expecting to crest at 19.50′ late Friday which will lead to moderate flooding and just 0.50′ below major flood stage (20.0′). The river is expected to fall below flood stage (15.0′) sometime Saturday afternoon.

CHARLES CITY: A Flood Watch remains in effect from Saturday morning through Sunday morning. Flooding will be likely as the river is expected to rise above flood stage (12.0′) late Friday night with a crest of 14.9′ likely to occur sometime Saturday afternoon. This will result in minor flooding. The river is expected to fall below flood stage Sunday afternoon.

WINNEBAGO RIVER

MASON CITY: A Flood Warning remains in effect until early Sunday morning. The river is expected to rest just shy of 11.0′ on Friday afternoon with minor flooding. It’s expected to fall below flood stage (10.0′) sometime late Saturday night or early Sunday morning. The river affects portions of Cerro Gordo, Floyd and Worth counties in North Iowa.

The river forecasts will likely get tweaked as new observations and data are analyzed which may lead to an extension or even canceling of any watches or warnings.