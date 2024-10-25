Hear from the Candidates: MN State Rep. District 24B: Tina Liebling and Dan Sepeda
(ABC 6 News) — We here at ABC 6 News and Hubbard Broadcasting have offered free airtime to candidates for several state and federal races.
These candidates were all offered a segment up to two minutes to give you their unedited message.
Tonight, we bring you the candidates for Minnesota State Rep. District 24B: Tina Liebling and Dan Sepeda.
Liebling’s message can be viewed here:
Sepeda’s message can be viewed here: