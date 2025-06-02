Hazy, warmer, and a bit breezy Monday

If you are getting sick of the smoke, and want the blue skies we know back, good news! There is a light at the end of the tunnel, and while the smoke won’t completely depart from the area Monday, it will begin to decrease somewhat!

The smoke hangs around through the evening, however, with skies remaining hazy. Temperatures will be on the warm side across the region, in the 70F’s through the entire evening. It’s shaping up to be a warm night in general, with low temperatures in the low 60F’s.

Winds begin to increase a bit tonight out of the south, between 5 to 10 mph, while gusting up to 20 mph at times. This is a big reason why temperatures will not be dropping much after the sun sets!

As for the Northern Lights potential tonight mentioned earlier this weekend, that chance has decreased significantly, especially since the solar event set to spark the Northern Lights hit last night instead. Smoke would have made them more difficult to see anyways, so maybe next time!

Southerly winds continue to ramp up as we head into Monday and kick-off the workweek. Sustained winds will be in the 10 to 20 mph range, with gusts up to 30 mph at times. These southerly winds will continue to transport warmer, and more humid, air northward.

As a result, high temperatures across all of Southeastern Minnesota and Northern Iowa have a shot at reaching into the mid to upper 80F’s! BUT….if the smoke is thicker than anticipated, we may see temperatures struggle to reach their full potential Monday afternoon. Either way, Monday is going to be another summer-like day, and a bit muggy as well!

Smoke begins to exit as upper level winds transitioning from a northerly flow pattern to a southwesterly flow pattern aloft, and over the Canadian wildfires. This will put a lid on any renewed surges of smoke southward, and sweep it east instead!

While smoke will still take time to clear the Upper Midwest, we expect to see the smoke concentrations decrease through Monday.

Clouds increase slightly throughout Monday, as a cold front approaches from the west. We stay dry throughout the day, however. Rain chances begin to increase as Monday night progresses, but the best chances hold off until Tuesday.