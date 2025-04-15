Gusty, seasonably cool Tuesday with clouds clearing

A gusty wind will continue through much of Tuesday along with seasonably cool temperatures for the middle of April.

Clouds tied to a storm system pushing east across the Great Lakes region will gradually clear through the morning into the afternoon as high pressure builds in from the west.

It’ll be a breezy day, not quite as gusty as Monday, but a northwest wind is still expected to gust up to 30 mph at times through the day. The wind eventually will lighten during the evening and overnight hours into Wednesday.

Temperatures are expected to be seasonably cool for this time of year as afternoon highs will climb into the lower-to-middle 50s.

A clear sky and light wind will allow temperatures to drop to near 30° by Wednesday morning.