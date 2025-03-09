Griot Arts holds International Women’s Day event

international Women's Day

(ABC 6 News) – It was a great turnout outside the Griot Arts store in downtown Rochester, as the community was invited to a variety of activities surrounding International Women’s Day, focusing on the role of women in our society and ways they can continue to make change.

Local artist and author Ashante Gills led a guided meditation, mini plant workshop and previewed her upcoming children’s book, Spill the Tea: Just Not in the Ocean.

The book is a way to teach children about self-discovery and staying true to who they are.

“We are all human before we’re anything right. I believe in kindness, love, and like I said I’m a reflection of God and that’s what shows up in my words,” said Gills.

Griot Arts founder Nicole Nfonoyim-Hara said the event was a good tie into International Women’s Day, by helping the community realize the important role women play in today’s society.

“I think just being aware of the labor that women put into growing community and to cultivating spaces in our local community and across the nation and the world is very important,” Nfonoyim-Hara said.

This was the first year Griot Arts hosted an event as part of International Women’s Day and expect to do more events in the future.