Grand Meadow woman accused of throwing knife, chair at man during cheese argument

(ABC 6 News) – A Grand Meadow woman appeared in Mower County Court on assault charges Monday, after being accused of throwing a knife and a chair at a man who cut open a bag of cheese.

Nikki Rae Heitland, 36, requested that her trial be postponed. She is now scheduled to appear on 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and 3rd-degree assault–substantial bodily harm charges Jan 5, 2024, with a jury trial Jan. 16.

According to court documents, on Feb. 4, 2023, Grand Meadow police and Mower County deputies responded to the 200 block of Main Street S, Grand Meadow, after a man told dispatch Heitland had thrown a knife at him.

According to the documents, law enforcement noted that the man’s nose was “bent at an odd angle,” there was blood splatter on the floor, and a large slash mark on one wall

According to court documents, the man told police he’d opened a bag of cheese with a knife, “igniting an argument,” which allegedly resulted in Heitland throwing a large, non-serrated knife at the man (which allegedly hit the marked wall), then hurling a chair at his face and punching him.

According to court documents, the man was transported to a nearby hospital and was treated for a broken nose.

Heitland allegedly told law enforcement she’d thrown the chair at the man and punched him in self-defense, and denied throwing a knife or seeing the presence of any slash marks in the residence.