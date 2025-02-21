Glenville man killed in snowmobile crash

(ABC 6 News) – A 72-year-old Glenville, Minnesota man was killed in a snowmobile crash in St. Louis County, according a news release on Friday morning.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to Crane Lake Township for a report of a snowmobile crash around 9:15 P.M. on Thursday.

A caller had reported one male injured and unresponsive after striking a tree.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said the man was trail riding with friends when he veered off the trail and struck a tree. Friends of the man rendered aid until first responders arrived on scene, but they pronounced him dead.

The cause of the crash is being investigated, however it appears that speed may have been a factor, according the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

The identify of the male is being withheld pending family notification.