Glenville-Emmons School District releases details for 2025 referendum

(ABC 6 News) – A plan is now in place for the new referendum at The Glenville-Emmons School District, after the 2023 referendum failed to pass.

The total cost of the bond referendum is $24,425,000, aiming to fund projects including:

A secure elementary entrance

Upgraded Career and Technical Education (CTE) spaces

ADA accessibility updates

Asbestos removal

Repairs to HVAC, roofing, and water systems

According to the districts tax impact website, a home worth $100,000 would end up paying $12 more in property taxes each month, and roughly $107 annually. A home worth $200,000 would increase its tax bill by $34 each month, and $407 annually.

Election Day is set for Tuesday, August 12, 2025. Voting early by mail or in person is June 27 through

August 11, 2025.

In its press release, the district acknowledges the failed 2023 referendum, which looked to construct a brand new school. This time around, the district will look to make improvements to already existing buildings, rather than construct new ones.

“This plan is different because it reflects the current sentiments and priorities of our community. While

the previous referendum in 2023 was based on community feedback at that time, we have shifted our

focus to addressing deferred maintenance projects and making the most of our existing facilities. This is

a more practical and affordable path forward that still meets our students’ needs,” said Tabitha Page,

School Board Chairperson.

The district is now planning on hosting a series of events to give voters a better idea of what their potential investment would pay for; that will include brief presentations on the referendum, along with facility tours and Q&A’s with district leadership. Those events are scheduled for: