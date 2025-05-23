Gas prices for Memorial Day weekend are at their lowest since 2021

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — As the unofficial start of summer approaches, prices at the pump for Memorial Day Weekend are the cheapest they’ve been since 2021.

45.1 million Americans are expected to be travelling over the weekend, the highest amount since 2005, according to experts at AAA. The vast majority are expected to be hitting the roads, enjoying the cheap gas prices.

In 2024, the national average over the holiday weekend sat around $3.24, but for 2025 Memorial Day weekend, their predicted to be at $3.08, according to Gas Buddy.

AAA experts said the best places to fill up are stations not near highways, because gas tends to be a little cheaper at stations that are just off busy roads.

Over 39 million Americans will be using the roads to get to their destinations this weekend, and AAA said that’s a good sign for the travel industry.

“Despite all of the economic things that we’ve all been seeing in the news, and that folks are trying to save money, we still know based on these numbers that Americans really do prioritize travelling and moving around with their loved ones,” Brynna Knapp, AAA Public Affairs, said.

If you are one of the millions planning to hit the roads, officials also want to remind you to stay safe.

MnDOT construction crews will be off the roads starting at noon on Friday.

Even though they wont be working in construction zones over the weekend, officials want to remind everyone to drive carefully through work zones, and to be patient and attentive on the roads.

“Your full attention to driving ensures that you, your passengers, are going to be safe, but then also ensures that everybody else, the other motorists, if you’re going through a work zone, anybody you encounter,” Mike Dougherty, MnDOT spokesperson, said.

Officials also say to check 5-1-1 maps to check on road construction and conditions before you leave.