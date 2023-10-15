Garden Party Books celebrates 2nd year with community

Garden Party Books hosted an event to celebrate it's second birthday with the community on Saturday.

(ABC 6 News)- Garden Party Books hosted an event to celebrate it’s second birthday with the community on Saturday.

There was plenty for people to enjoy with cookies, a book scavenger hunt and a one dollar book sale.

The store also collaborated with some locals including Megan from The Rooted Pine who took part in a “send more mail” activity.

Rochester’s Poet Laureate, Jean Prokott, was also there with a literary help booth for anyone who wanted to stop by, including the kids.

“I’ve been helping mostly kids add to the community poem. So they’ve been working on their scavenger hunt and coming by my typewriter to add to the poems. It’s been very cute,” said Prokott.

The store’s owner, Anna Smith, says the event was their way of saying thank you to the community for supporting them.