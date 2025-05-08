Game On: Rochester City Council celebrates Building Safety Month

(ABC 6 News)- Rochester City Council has its game face on as it celebrates Building Safety Month.

This year’s campaign theme “Game On!” encourages people to get in the game and celebrate building safety.

The building safety campaign builds connections with community members and promotes personal safety while sharing important work done by building safety specialists.

“Building safety might not always be top of mind, but it’s behind everything that makes our homes, schools, and businesses safe and strong” says City Administrator Alison Zelms.

Rochester city hall will have its dome lit green on May 14th in honor of Building Safety Month.