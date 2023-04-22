Funeral for Pope County Deputy Josh Owen to happen Saturday morning

*** If watching on the mobile app, click HERE.***

Check back at 10:30 a.m. for a live stream of the funeral.

The funeral for Pope County Deputy Josh Owen, 44, who was shot and killed while working a week ago, is on Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

Deputy Owen, who was on duty on his 44th birthday last Saturday, died after being taken to the hospital in critical condition, said the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA).

He was responding to a domestic call in Cyrus around 7:30 p.m. when Bryan Nygard opened fire, killing Deputy Owen and injuring two other officers.

The Pope County Sheriff’s Office says Owen has been with the department for nearly 12 years and “had a heart as big as his stature.” He leaves behind a wife and son.

Pope County Deputy Josh Owen is shown with his K9, Karma. Owen was shot and killed while on duty on April 15, 2023. (Courtesy: Pope County Sheriff's Office)

On Wednesday, the BCA released the name of the suspect and the two other officers injured in the incident. A spokesperson for the BCA said that Pope County Deputy Brody Merrill was hit once in the chest and Starbuck Officer Alex Olson was hit in the ankle.