Frigid, breezy Thursday

Arctic air has found itself a home for at least one day as a frigid and breezy day is expected on Thursday.

The day will start with temperatures in the single digits before highs only manage the mid-to-upper teens by afternoon which is around 15-20° below-average for early December.

While it won’t be nearly as windy as Wednesday, there will be a light breeze in place that will make it feel much colder. A northwest wind may gust up to 20-25 mph at times especially during the morning hours before becoming lighter the rest of the day as high pressure builds in from the north.

The wind will lead to wind chills, or feels-like temperatures, in the teens below-zero in the morning and single digits above-zero by afternoon.

There will be some clouds around through much of the day with more sunshine expected by afternoon.

Temperatures will fall back into the upper single digits to low teens by Friday morning.