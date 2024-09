ABC 6 NEWS — Residents in Glenville experienced a power outage that was due to a transmission issue.

According to a Facebook post from the Freeborn Mower Electric Cooperative, the outage was reportedly fixed by 4 p.m.

As storms roll into our area, the cooperative is asking that residents report any outages to their 24-hour tip line at (800) 734-6421.