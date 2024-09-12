Freeborn County Administrator resigns

ABC 6 NEWS — In Freeborn County, the county administrator will soon resign from his position, after less than a year in the seat.

On Monday, September 9, Ryan Rasmusson submitted his letter of resignation to the Freeborn County Board of Commissioners.

Rasmusson, who was officially appointed to the position on November 28, 2023, said in the letter, “I have made the decision to accept a new job opportunity that offers me the chance to pursue a more fulfilling career in my area of expertise.”

The resignation will become official on October 9. As of now there is no word on what job it is that Rasmusson accepted, or what is next for the county administrator position.