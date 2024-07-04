Fourth of July events in Minnesota, Iowa
ABC 6 NEWS — Communities all across Southern Minnesota and Northern Iowa will be celebrating the Fourth of July, with parades, music, fireworks and so much more!
ROCHESTER, MN:
Fourth Fest: Includes music, a virtual pet parade and fireworks
HARMONY, MN:
Fourth of July Celebration: Includes breakfast, music, a parade and fireworks
SPRING VALLEY, MN:
Cherry Grove Parade: Starting at 11 A.M.
STEWARTVILLE, MN:
Summerfest 2024: Includes arts in the park, parade and fireworks
CHARLES CITY, IA:
Fourth of July Celebration: Includes firecrackers, parade, music, food and fireworks
MASON CITY, IA:
Celebration of Freedom: Includes music and fireworks
CLEAR LAKE, IA:
Fourth of July Celebration: Includes rides, music, food and fireworks