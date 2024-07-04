Fourth of July events in Minnesota, Iowa

Ethan Becker KAALTV
Fourth of July events

ABC 6 NEWS — Communities all across Southern Minnesota and Northern Iowa will be celebrating the Fourth of July, with parades, music, fireworks and so much more!

ROCHESTER, MN:
Fourth Fest: Includes music, a virtual pet parade and fireworks

HARMONY, MN:

Fourth of July Celebration: Includes breakfast, music, a parade and fireworks

SPRING VALLEY, MN:

Cherry Grove Parade: Starting at 11 A.M.

STEWARTVILLE, MN:

Summerfest 2024: Includes arts in the park, parade and fireworks

CHARLES CITY, IA:

Fourth of July Celebration: Includes firecrackers, parade, music, food and fireworks

MASON CITY, IA:

Celebration of Freedom: Includes music and fireworks

CLEAR LAKE, IA:

Fourth of July Celebration: Includes rides, music, food and fireworks