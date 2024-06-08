Former Oronoco City Councilor alleges secret closed door meetings

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — A former Oronoco city councilor is accusing council members of meeting behind closed doors — and saying that he was apart pf them during his time on the council.

“Just because you do not like what the mayor is doing, you should listen and discuss. You shouldn’t be discussing all these meetings behind closed doors,” former councilor, Carl Krause, said.

Krause said during his time on the council he and other council members often met or had phone calls to speak about how they were going to vote during the meetings.

Krause recalls one time when he and two other members met outside of a council meeting to talk about removing former city administrator Sunny Bjorkland Schultz.

Councilor Jim Phillips denied our request for comment, and Jim Richards initially responded, but could not be reached when asked to talk further.

Councilors Erv De Vlaeminck and Paul Pendergrass did not respond to our request.

Community members are also also starting to get concerned and find members behavior at recent meetings suspicious, like the mayor bringing up agenda items with no comment from the council.

“Those are some big red flags and it makes somebody wonder what’s going on here that is just not natural course of behavior for a council meeting,” Annie Johnson, a concerned community member, said.

The Oronoco City Administrator and Mayor could not be reached for comment on the accusations on Friday.