Former council member wants to add First Amendment violation claims to suit against City of Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – More than a year after the suit began, a former Rochester politician is looking to expand her lawsuit against the City with three new charges.

Molly Dennis, Rochester’s Ward 6 representative from 2021 to early 2025, filed a discrimination lawsuit against the City of Rochester in January of 2024, three years into her term.

Dennis’ original filing contained eight charges: four alleging that the city discriminated against her, one alleging retaliation, one alleging a violation of the Civil Rights Act, one claiming the city staff “demot(ed) Dennis to employee status without due process,” and one naming Mayor Kim Norton, alleging that the mayor made a defamatory statement about Dennis to an internal investigator during a formal censure.

Previously, federal judges dismissed five of those eight Dennis’ charges against the city, as she cannot make claims that she was discriminated against under the American’s with Disabilities Act because she was not actually employed by the City of Rochester.

Elected officials are not city employees.

However, allegations that Dennis was denied access to public resources, and arguments that the City and Mayor Kim Norton retaliated when the former councilmember complained about discrimination were allowed to move forward to trial.

In late December of 2024, the judge noted that Dennis had not yet argued a “viable First-Amendment retaliation claim against any defendant.”

The new claims

In a new filing June 30, Dennis and legal counsel moved to amend her lawsuit against the city a second time.

On top of the original eight charges, five of which have already been dismissed, Dennis seeks to add a ninth claim that fellow councilmember Patrick Keane and Mayor Norton violated her First Amendment rights.

Dennis added a 10th claim that she experienced First Amendment retaliation and an 11th claim that the City’s censure preventing her from making derogatory remarks about her fellow politicians constituted “prior restraint.”

Dennis broadly claimed that the City, Keane, and Norton tried to “chill” her from speaking out in council meetings and refusing to second her motions during meetings.

Her motion also includes all of the motions that were previously dismissed in federal court.

City’s response to new counts

The City of Rochester’s defense attorney responded to the new filing on July 7, saying “Plaintiff Molly Dennis seeks to weaponize the First Amendment to avoid the ordinary political consequences of her conduct and speech as a former public official. Her proposed First Amendment claims… rest on the flawed

premise that the First Amendment requires elected officials to embrace each other’s positions, second their motions, and engage with each other’s preferred manner of political discourse.”

The City argues that the concept of free speech does not excuse politicians from the fallout of what they choose to say, or require other politicians to vote against their consciences, and requests that the court not allow the amendment.

There is a new motion hearing scheduled for Aug. 27, 2025 in federal court, followed by a “ready for trial” deadline of July 23 2026 — more than a year from now.