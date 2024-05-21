Flooding closes rural roads in Hancock County

Flooding rains have forced some rural roads in Hancock County to close.

According to Hancock County Emergency Management, there are multiple road closures in the county which are below:

Crane Ave. between 250th St. and 260th St.

Deer Ave. from US 18 to 240th St.

Echo Ave. between 240th St. and 250th St.

210th St. between Echo Ave. and Deer Ave.

Hill Ave. between 280th St. and 290th St.

CP RR track is washed out west of Crane.

The National Weather Service in Des Moines says as much as 3-5″ of rain has fallen over the area. Radar estimates as much as 7″ has fallen in parts of the county.