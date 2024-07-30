Fire damages Rochester home

ABC 6 NEWS — A Rochester home retained “extensive” damage following an evening fire on Monday, the Rochester Fire Department says.

According to an RFD press release, crews arrived to the home on 6th Avenue SE shortly after 8 p.m. to find smoke pouring out of the windows. The fire was quickly put out once crews arrived on scene. Nobody was home when the fire took place.

RFD says that there was extensive fire damage on the main floor of the residence, with smoke and heat damage on the upper levels.