UPDATE: Fillmore Co. Sheriff provides school bus rollover details

(ABC 6 News) – Fillmore County Sheriff John DeGeorge has provided additional information on the Winona Middle School bus rollover crash occurring this morning.

According to Fillmore County Sheriff John DeGeorge, a single vehicle school-bus rollover crash was reported at approximately 10:11 am Friday morning (05/31/2024). The crash occurred on 212th street, west of the intersection with 201st Avenue. The bus was carrying 35 middle school students and 4 adults from the Winona Middle School. A small number of students were initially transported to the hospital by ambulance with minor injuries. Initial investigation indicates that the right-side tires of the bus drove off the gravel road in an area with a steep shoulder, causing the bus to tip on its side. Further investigation into the crash continues.

A re-unification center has been set up at the Winona Middle School for parents to pick up their children who were transported by van from the scene to the Winona Middle School.

Responding and assisting at the scene were the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office, Wykoff Fire Department, Spring Valley Ambulance, Spring Valley Fire Department and the Preston Ambulance.

Previous Story: (ABC 6 News) – Fillmore County sheriff’s deputies and area ambulance services responded to 212th Street in Preston for a crash involving a school bus around 10:20 a.m. Friday, May 31.

ABC 6 News at the scene confirmed that Spring Valley and Preston ambulances left the crash near Forestville/Mystery Cave State Park, while Minnesota State Patrol and Fillmore County law enforcement inspected the scene.

Vehicles attempting to approach the scene are being stopped and instructed to turn around.

