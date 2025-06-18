Few showers, thunderstorms possible Wednesday

A couple of passing waves on Wednesday will bring the chance of a few showers and thunderstorms to the Weather First area.

The first wave is expected to move northeast through Iowa during the morning hours with showers more likely across Northeast Iowa into Southwest Wisconsin. However, a few showers may sneak further north into Southeast Minnesota.

The second wave will arrive from the west by late afternoon leading to another chance for showers and a few thunderstorms. Severe weather is not expected, but heavy downpours are certainly likely where any thunderstorms develop.

Otherwise, it’ll be a mostly cloudy day with some breaks at times to allow some sun to squeeze through. Temperatures are expected to push into the upper 70s to around 80° for late afternoon highs.

Showers and thunderstorms may linger through the early-to-mid- evening hours with clouds clearing overnight into Thursday with temperatures dropping to near 60° by Thursday morning.