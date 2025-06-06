Few showers likely Friday

The week will end with clouds and some light showers along with slightly below average temperatures for early June.

A system will pass through the region with light showers likely during the morning hours before tapering off by early afternoon. A few spotty showers or isolated thunderstorms may develop during the afternoon, but most will likely stay dry. Some breaks in the clouds are possible, but plan on more clouds than sunshine.

Temperatures are expected to push to near or in the lower 70s for afternoon highs which is a few degrees below average.

The wind will be light out of the northeast around 5 to 10 mph.

Clouds will remain overhead Friday night with a calm and cool night ahead as temperatures slip into the middle 50s by Saturday morning.