Few late day showers, thunderstorms possible Tuesday

The active weather pattern rolls on into Tuesday with the chance of a late afternoon and evening shower or thunderstorm.

A frontal boundary which provided the focus for showers and thunderstorms on Monday will stall out across the North-Central part of Iowa. Moisture and instability will pool along this boundary as it begins to lift north by late afternoon and evening likely popping a few showers and thunderstorms.

The severe threat is low with areas near and south of the Minnesota-Iowa state line in a Level 1 (of 5) risk for the possibility of a strong thunderstorm or two. If they develop, hail and strong wind gusts would be the main threat. Any thunderstorm that develops has the capability of producing heavy downpours due to the high moisture content in the atmosphere.

High temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 70s to lower 80s by late afternoon under a mostly cloudy sky. Dew point temperatures will hover around the lower to middle 60s so there will be some humidity in the air.

Showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible overnight into Wednesday morning as a storm system approaches. Temperatures will fall into the lower 60s by morning.