Goodhue Co. farmers help extinguish field fire

(ABC 6 News) – The Pine Island Fire Department was dispatched to the area at 270th Ave and 550th Street for a report of a field on fire at around 2:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon. An engine crew, brush truck, tender, utility truck and wheelers all responded to the scene.

Crews discovered both brush and a field had been burned in the fire. According to the Pine Island Fire Department, farmers who were harvesting corn had spotted smoke moving through a nearby ditch with wind blowing flames across the road. The farmers responded with their own plow hooked to a tractor to stop the spreading flames.

Fire crews were then able to extinguish the hot spots and spray the surrounding areas to ensure no further fire risk.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota State Patrol also responded to the scene.