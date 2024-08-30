Fantastic weekend ahead!

Beautiful weather is in store for us across the Weather First area just in time for Labor Day weekend!

A cold front swept across the area last night, with much cooler and less humid air in its wake. The sunshine has since returned and will be here to stay for the next few days.

Saturday will be the warmest day of the three under sunny skies and highs in the low 80F’s. Dew points will be slightly higher tomorrow, right around 60F, so it may feel just a tad humid, but nothing compared to what we have been exposed to this last week. It will also be a bit breezy, with a southwest wind at 5 to 15 mph, potentially gusting up to 20 mph at times.

A backdoor cold front passes through Saturday night, with the only indication of it’s passage being a shift in the winds from the SW to the NW after midnight. Sunday will be another sunny day, with highs in the low to mid 70F’s across the area, with even lower dew points in the 40F’s. It will be slightly breeze once again, with north winds between 5 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 15 mph.

Sunday night will be the coolest night we have had in a while, with overnight lows in the mid to upper 40F’s. Fall is on our doorstep!

Labor Day will be another beautiful day, with plenty of sunshine, comfortable dew points, and highs in the mid 70F’s.

Overall, a beautiful weekend is ahead of us here across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa. Will be a great time to get that one last camping trip in and enjoy the sunshine!