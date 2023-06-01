Family marks Madeline Kingsbury’s 27th birthday

(ABC 6 News) – The family of the Winona mother that’s been missing since March is marking her 27th birthday Thursday.

“Happy birthday, dear Madi. Happy birthday to you. We love you, Madi. Happy birthday.”

Madeline Kingsbury has not been seen since she dropped her kids off at daycare two months ago.



The community Facebook group ‘Finding Madeline Kingsbury‘ says they are planning a new search along the banks of the Mississippi river this Saturday morning at 10 a.m.

Coming up at 10, our Robin Wolfram is sitting down with Madi’s sister, Megan to talk with her about how the family is coping with her disappearance more than two months later.