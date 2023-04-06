Adventure camp offers opportunities for children and families

(ABC 6 News) – Gamehaven Scout Camp is introducing new Family Adventure Camp opportunities for all elementary-aged children and their families, beginning with three summer programs in 2023.

Families will have the chance to participate in classic camp staples like swimming in our pool, archery and BB-gun ranges, and an obstacle course.

New activities this year include a building block racetrack and an arts and craft station.

The camps run from 10am – 4pm and include a hot lunch.

All Family Adventure Camps are open to the public, with Cub Scout families receiving a special registration discount.