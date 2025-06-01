Fairground fun: Horsemen of Iowa hosts all-ages horse show in Mason City

All-ages horse show held at North Iowa Fairgrounds.

(ABC 6 News) – The Horsemen of Iowa’s annual summer show barreled into the North Iowa Fairgrounds in Mason City on Sunday to great success, kickstarting a season of summer showmanship by bringing out the region’s very best equestrians.

The all-ages event saw more than a hundred participants competing in fifty categories.

“It’s a wide range of expertise, talent and experience that comes through here,” said Jim Barkema of the Horsemen of Iowa. “That’s the beauty of showing horses. It brings families together. You can get any from young five, six, seven, eight year olds all the way up to grandma and grandpa can be here, showing them.”

Judging the competition was Paul Amundson of Radcliffe.

“I want the handlers to set that horse up to the best of their ability,” he said.

“The younger exhibitors, I give them more opportunity to do the best they can. We’ve got to keep the young ones involved in this.”

Desirae Thielen of Mason City, riding Diamond Kisses, was crowned the Senior Cowgirl Queen, and will represent the Iowa Horsemen at the North Iowa Fair on July 16-20 in Mason City; and at the Iowa State Fair held August 7-17 in Des Moines.