Eyota water fights

(ABC 6 News) – The Eyota Volunteer Fire Department is making a splash.

They’re inviting families to beat the heat with a water fight. All the kids in Eyota got to see the firetruck come down their street and get sprayed with the fire hose to cool down.

“They advertised that they were gonna do a little display and come spray down all the kids, so we got out here and got to see a little show, hear the horn, and got sprayed by the water. It was pretty cool,” said Alex Holmquist, a father of three young children who live in Eyota.

Firefighters in Dover also held their own water fights for kids in the community to give them a fun way to cool off.